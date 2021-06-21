Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $96.46

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.46, but opened at $100.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 1,226 shares.

The company has a market cap of $631.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

