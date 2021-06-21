Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $820.65 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Horizen has a total market cap of $820.65 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $73.18 or 0.00210693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00139333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,213,800 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

