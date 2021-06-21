HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $71.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.