HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

