HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Avantor by 374.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 749.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $5,887,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Avantor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,535,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

