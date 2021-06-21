HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMDV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SMDV stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71.

