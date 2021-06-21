HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

