HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,297 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $27.95 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

