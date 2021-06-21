Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.78. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

