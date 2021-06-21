HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $62.81 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HealthStream by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 120,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.65 million, a PE ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

