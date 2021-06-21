Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,628 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 909,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 140,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

