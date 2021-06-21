Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,629 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,629 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

