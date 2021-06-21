Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 280,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

