Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 497.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bunge by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 185,654 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

