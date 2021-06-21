Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 680,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3,320.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

