Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $11.52 Million Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of 51job at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of JOBS opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

