Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.78 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $312,952.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $8,908,772. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

