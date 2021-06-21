Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 90,000 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $128.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.