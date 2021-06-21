Head-To-Head Review: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 500.35 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -106.11 Polar Power $9.03 million 14.66 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Polar Power -132.89% -77.43% -55.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advent Technologies and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.46%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

