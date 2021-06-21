Head-To-Head Analysis: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Castlight Health and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.25 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -52.25 GoodRx $550.70 million 26.85 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -39.20

Castlight Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoodRx beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

