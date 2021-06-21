HC Wainwright Downgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIN. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

