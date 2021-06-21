Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Up 6.1%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.41. 2,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

