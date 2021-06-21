Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $33,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.