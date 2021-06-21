Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $31,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.