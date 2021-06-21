Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $40,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

