Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.64 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.