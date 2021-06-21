Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 591 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

THC opened at $65.93 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

