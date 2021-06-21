Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GMS by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

