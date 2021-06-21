Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.91. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

