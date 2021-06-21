Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,676.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

