Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $653.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.75. RH has a 52 week low of $242.21 and a 52 week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

