Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,440 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.43 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

