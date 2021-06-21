Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.