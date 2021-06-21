Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

APAM opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.