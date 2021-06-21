HAPI One Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, HAPI has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for about $55.26 or 0.00170307 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

