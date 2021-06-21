Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $68.66 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Handshake has a total market cap of $68.66 million and $715,370.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,448.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.63 or 0.05980695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.88 or 0.01500475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00414320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00134005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00695376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00417093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007674 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00041028 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 397,960,055 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

