Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

