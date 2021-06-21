Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTO. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.09.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.