GT Biopharma (GTBP) & The Competition Financial Analysis

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS: GTBP) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GT Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GT Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 GT Biopharma Competitors 4625 17664 38875 768 2.58

GT Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.24%. Given GT Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GT Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A -$28.30 million -2.79 GT Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.02

GT Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. GT Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A N/A -608.80% GT Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Volatility and Risk

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GT Biopharma peers beat GT Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology; and a collaboration agreement with Cytovance Biologics to provide development services for a TriKE therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.