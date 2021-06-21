Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.23 or 0.06061367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.44 or 0.01502758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00412599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00691432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00403817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007705 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040875 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,367,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

