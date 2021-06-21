Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney Sells 20,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Patrick Laplatney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

