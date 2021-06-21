Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Top Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $645,007.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00738869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00082066 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

