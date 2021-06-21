Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Washington Federal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Washington Federal by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 108,560 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

