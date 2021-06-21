Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP opened at $50.66 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

