Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amdocs by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

