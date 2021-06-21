Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,682 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

