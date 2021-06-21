Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 600 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $220.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.