Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.