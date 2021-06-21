Gossip Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $15,885.96 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.