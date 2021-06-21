Gold Poker Hits One Day Volume of $515.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $23,301.88 and approximately $515.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00174835 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.20 or 1.00342952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.89 or 0.00809801 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

